LEAGUE CITY
A Houston car salesman was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly using a customer's personal information to buy himself an RV.
Police said they tracked down the allegedly illicitly purchased property after looking at a map posted on the man's Instagram page.
Houston resident Edwin Chavez, 29, was arrested Thursday and charged with theft of property of more than $30,000 and less than $150,000, forgery of a financial instrument and fraud by use or possession of identifying information. He also was held on two warrants out of Brazoria County.
According to an arrest affidavit, Chavez is a salesman at a Beck & Masten dealership in south Houston. In June, a man to whom Chavez had sold a car discovered that someone had used his name to buy a 31-foot-long travel trailer from Holiday World in League City, as well as a tractor and trailer from UVC Powersports in Alvin.
The victim discovered the purchase that was made in his name when he received warranty information in the mail about the RV, according to the affidavit.
The victim and the sales manager identified Chavez from a picture posted on the car dealership's website, according to the affidavit.
Police in August also were able to track down the RV by looking at Chavez's Instagram account. In a post in March, Chavez posted pictures celebrating his purchase of 17 acres of land in Devers, a small city in Liberty County.
Among the pictures on the Instagram post was a map, showing the exact location the parcel of land sat on and sales papers showing its address.
When police drove to the property, they could see a travel trailer and tractor matching the ones bought from League City and Alvin, according to the affidavit. Police obtained a warrant and seized both vehicles. Serial numbers on both vehicles matched the vehicles bought in the two stores, according to the affidavit.
In Galveston County, Chavez is accused of stealing the TV from the dealership and of using the victims' name and personal information to make the purchase.
Chavez was arrested in Houston on Thursday and brought to the Galveston County Jail. He was held on $300,000 bond and was still in custody Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.