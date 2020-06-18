LA MARQUE
A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital early Thursday after he was shot in the face while in a hotel parking lot, police said.
Officers arrived about 4:45 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound, Lt. Chad Waggoner said.
The man was at America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 5201 Interstate 45, near Delany Road, Waggoner said.
The shooting appears unconnected to a rash of shootings in the La Marque and Texas City area in recent months, Waggoner said.
Police have not yet made any arrests in connection to the shooting, Waggoner said.
