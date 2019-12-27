HIGH ISLAND
A man is dead and two other people have serious injuries after an early morning crash Friday on High Island, Sheriff Henry Trochesset confirmed.
Two vehicles collided head-on in heavy fog about 7:35 a.m. on the south side of the High Island bridge on state Highway 124, Trochesset said.
The driver of a vehicle on the northbound side of the road was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch emergency room and pronounced dead on arrival, Trochesset said.
The passenger in that vehicle, a woman, was transported to Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle on the southbound side of the road was also transported to the medical branch emergency room with serious injuries, Trochesset said.
Witnesses told investigators the second man was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash, Trochesset said.
Deputies suspect alcohol or some other impairment played a role in the crash, Trochesset said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.