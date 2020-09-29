DICKINSON
A woman and a man were found dead in a Dickinson residence Tuesday morning after police responded to a welfare check call and then saw smoke coming from the house.
A relative of the woman found dead, who was in her late 30s, reported to the Dickinson Police Department they had not had contact with her for several days, and officers were sent to the house on Royal Oaks Drive for a welfare check at 9:16 a.m., police spokesman Detective Lupe Vasquez said.
“As they were on the scene, that’s when the smoke started coming out of the front bedroom,” Vasquez said. “And that’s when the fire department was dispatched to this location. They forced entry, and the smoke was located in the front bedroom of the residence, and that’s where they located the two victims.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no approximate age for the male victim, and the cause of both victims’ deaths was unknown, Vasquez said.
Police are treating this as a death investigation and Tuesday afternoon were awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine what caused their deaths.
After police investigators made entry into the house, the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene to take possession of the bodies, Vasquez said.
While the two shared the residence on Royal Oaks Drive, their relationship to one another was that of an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend, Vasquez said.
Eddie Vital, who lives across the street from the victims’ home, said they were quiet, didn’t come outside very much and didn’t cause any trouble since moving into the neighborhood about a year ago. Police had not previously been called out to the home, Vasquez confirmed.
“I’ve never seen them have any issues or anything like that,” Vital said.
So, it came as a shock to see police and then firefighters arrive at the house Tuesday morning, Vital said.
“When they brought the lady out, I could see that she had been burned pretty bad, and once they put that cover over her head, I knew she had passed on,” Vital said. “They seemed like they were nice folks.”
Although he didn’t personally know the man and woman who lived at the house, Vital was aware of some details of their lives.
The woman was a nurse who worked night shifts, while Vital had heard the man might have been out of work because of COVID-19 cutbacks, he said. The woman has a daughter who attends Dickinson High School with his daughter, Vital said.
