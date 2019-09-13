TEXAS CITY
A fire that is consuming the historic Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church apparently started in an attic while two men were working on air-conditioning equipment, according to sources at the scene.
The men working in the building escaped without injury, Frank Proctor, a church deacon who was first on the scene, said.
No injuries have been confirmed, although radio traffic indicated that a firefighter had been injured.
The church building at 5917 Carver Avenue appears to be a total loss. The building, which was remodeled in the 1950s was insured, the Rev. Jerry Lee, who has been lead pastor since 2002, said.
The congregation, established in 1885, is one of the oldest on the mainland, Lee said.
Some of the pews in the burning structure were from the original church, Lee said.
Fire crews from several area departments are battling the blaze.
The Texas City Fire Department is being assisted by both Dickinson and Hitchcock departments.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.