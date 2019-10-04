GALVESTON
There will be an active shooter exercise on the University of Texas Medical Branch campus on Saturday.
The exercise will be held inside the school's Health Education Center, 1102 Market St., in the morning and will end about noon, the medical branch's police department said.
The center will be closed during the exercise. Police also will close 11th Street and 12th Street between Strand Street and Market Street during the exercise. — John Wayne Ferguson
