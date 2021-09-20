The parents of junior high school students in Dickinson are being asked to have a talk with their children about not repeating everything they see on social media.
Especially when the latest trend is to vandalize school bathrooms and steal school supplies.
Dickinson's McAdams Junior High School on Thursday warned them about the "Devious Lick Challenge," a viral prank connected with the social media site TikTok.
"We have been made aware of a TikTok challenge that encourages students to deface, vandalize and destroy fixed assets such as urinals, soap dispensers, towel dispensers and sinks on their school campuses," the school wrote. "Also, this challenge is encouraging students to take items from teachers' classrooms and desks. Unfortunately, some of our students are choosing to take part in this challenge."
The school asked parents to talk with their students and remind them if they are caught destroying or stealing school property, they could be punished.
Dickinson ISD spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said someone had stolen soap dispensers out of a bathroom and other items out of a classroom, prompting the school to send the message home to parents.
Dickinson is not the only school to be struck by the TikTok trend.
TikTok is a social media website where people post and share short videos, mostly through a phone-based app. Videos can be liked and reposted by other users. The app has more than 1 billion users worldwide.
TikTok users sometimes create so-called challenges that are repeated by other users. Challenges can be a dance, an answer to a personal question or a public prank, among other things.
The "Devious Lick" challenge emerged when a user posted a video on Sept. 1, in which that person claimed to have stolen a box of disposable face masks from a school. That video grew popular and other users have followed its example and increased their ambitions.
Teenagers from around the country have stolen soap dispensers, exit signs, classroom telephones, computers, film projectors and property belonging to other students
Like Dickinson, other schools have responded by warning students and their parents about the consequences they face if the trend continues. TikTok itself responded by removing videos that are connected to the challenge.
"Please be kind to your schools & teachers," the company wrote on Twitter.
