LEAGUE CITY
A Houston man was sentenced Wednesday to six months in jail for his role in a spate of burglaries at Best Buy stores around the state, prosecutors announced.
Wesley Devone Mourland, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Mourland was charged with attempted burglary of a building, which would normally be a Class A misdemeanor. The charge was enhanced to a state jail felony, however, because Mourland had worked in conspiracy with other people, Assistant District Attorney Dulce Salazar said.
League City police arrested Mourland and three others in May when officers found them trying to pry open the front doors at Best Buy, 2510 Interstate 45, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers seized a stolen, loaded handgun, several prying tools, gloves and other items during the arrest, according to the affidavit.
Kendrick De-Wone Hall, 20, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to the same charge as Mourland and was sentenced to six months in state jail, court records show.
The case against Terry Jucory Robinson still is pending in Galveston County courts, according to court records. Robinson, 23, is charged with unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and engaging in organized criminal activity, court records show.
A fourth person charged with engaging in organized criminal activity was a juvenile and has not been named, police said.
Investigators had been looking into a surge of about 50 burglaries at Best Buy stores across the state, including in League City, police told The Daily News in May. The burglaries led to a loss of about $1 million for the company.
Mourland was arrested before he could get into the League City store and, thus, no items were stolen, Salazar said. Mourland had no criminal history and was eligible for probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.