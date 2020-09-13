KEMAH
Police on Sunday were searching for a man suspected in a shooting earlier in the morning that sent one man to the hospital, officials said.
Officers on foot patrol in Kemah’s entertainment district heard two shots about 2:04 a.m., police said.
Officers responding found a man on the pavement, fading in and out of consciousness in the 600 block of Sixth Street, officials said. Emergency personnel transported the 23-year-old victim to a hospital.
As of Sunday afternoon, the man was out of surgery and in stable condition, officials said.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the street, with the victim on foot and the shooter in a car, police said.
Investigators are looking for a man in a black, four-door Cadillac car, police said.
