Boater found dead in Galveston Bay a Chambers County resident By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Apr 27, 2022 TEXAS CITYA fisherman found dead Tuesday afternoon in Galveston Bay near the Texas City Dike was identified as a Chambers County resident.W. F. Childress, 88, of Smith Point, was found floating in the bay about a day after he was reported missing after not returning from a fishing trip.He was identified on social media by Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.Childress was an experienced boater and fisherman, Hawthorne said.Childress probably had been unable to find safe harbor during a rainstorm that passed through the area Monday, Hawthorne said.A search for Childress had begun after his wife reported him overdue from the fishing trip.The U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter and boats to search for Childress. Multiple local agencies assisted in the search, including the Kemah Fire Department and League City Police Department.Childress' boat was found capsized just before noon Tuesday. His body was found about two hours later by a man on the Texas City Dike. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. Tags W. F. Childress Brian Hawthorne Boater Fleet Fishing Hydrography Transports Chambers County Texas City Boat Galveston Bay Locations Galveston County Kemah League City Texas City John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. 