TEXAS CITY

A fisherman found dead Tuesday afternoon in Galveston Bay near the Texas City Dike was identified as a Chambers County resident.

W. F. Childress, 88, of Smith Point, was found floating in the bay about a day after he was reported missing after not returning from a fishing trip.

He was identified on social media by Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

Childress was an experienced boater and fisherman, Hawthorne said.

Childress probably had been unable to find safe harbor during a rainstorm that passed through the area Monday, Hawthorne said.

A search for Childress had begun after his wife reported him overdue from the fishing trip.

The U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter and boats to search for Childress. Multiple local agencies assisted in the search, including the Kemah Fire Department and League City Police Department.

Childress' boat was found capsized just before noon Tuesday. His body was found about two hours later by a man on the Texas City Dike.

