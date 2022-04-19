BACLIFF

A 74-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening in Galveston Bay, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Tuesday.

Deputies were called to Bayshore Drive about 7 p.m. to a report of a fully clothed woman swimming in the bay, Trochesset said.

A search of the area ended when authorities found the woman's body floating in the water, Trochesset said. The U.S. Coast Guard and Kemah Fire Department assisted in the search.

The woman's name was withheld until authorities could contact her next of kin. She lived in Bacliff, Trochesset said.

The death was under investigation, but there were no initial indications the woman was injured before she died, Trochesset said.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

