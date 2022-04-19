Woman found dead in Galveston Bay By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BACLIFFA 74-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening in Galveston Bay, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Tuesday.Deputies were called to Bayshore Drive about 7 p.m. to a report of a fully clothed woman swimming in the bay, Trochesset said.A search of the area ended when authorities found the woman's body floating in the water, Trochesset said. The U.S. Coast Guard and Kemah Fire Department assisted in the search.The woman's name was withheld until authorities could contact her next of kin. She lived in Bacliff, Trochesset said.The death was under investigation, but there were no initial indications the woman was injured before she died, Trochesset said. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Bacliff Galveston County John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow John Wayne Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston Bagel Company plans island restaurant; Tight Ends meets its end in League CityGalveston's long vacation rental debate shifts to a deeper question'We want justice' family of nurse slain in La Marque shooting saysTexas City police see connections between two recent shootingsOne dead, two injured in Texas City shootingFormer commissioner ordered to turn over cell phone data from Texas City crashIn Galveston, a new fridge is open to allGalveston woman dies in La Marque shootingPopular Kitchen Chick to fly the coop; more buildings bite dust in I-45 expansionViolent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answers CollectionsTexas City observes 75th anniversary of the 1947 DisasterTexas City holds EggstravaganzaGalveston College showcases programs at Island FestIn Focus: Astros Home OpenerThe Daily News 180Triathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonIn Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3 CommentedGuest commentary: Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy (104) Make America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (83) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (60) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (60) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (60) When they attack difference, Christians attack God's creations (39) US must prepare for the worst with Biden at helm (36) Guest commentary: Democrats must stop engineering, let the market work (30) Federal government sues Galveston County over redistricting (27) Guest commentary: Women's rights at the lowest low in decades (26)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.