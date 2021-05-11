GALVESTON
The city of Galveston is asking Attorney General Ken Paxton for permission to withhold body camera video from arrests made during a custom-car event last month.
In a letter to the attorney general’s office, the city asked to withhold video from two arrests made April 24 on Seawall Boulevard. The arrests occurred while police were out in force during an un-permitted gathering of so-called “slab” cars, highly customized vehicles of which aficionados are predominantly Black.
The Daily News requested the body camera images through the Texas Open Records Act after complaints emerged about police handling of the event and a short video surfaced showing police arresting a man near a slab car.
The man can’t be seen in the Facebook video, but he can be heard yelling as police were kneeling and standing over him. One officer appears in the video to throw a punch, but the man on the ground can’t be seen because of a shrub that obscures the scene.
The man in that video, Andre Malone, has since come forward as part of a group of people accusing the Galveston Police Department of racial profiling during the event.
Malone was charged with resisting arrest and failure to identify, both misdemeanors, after being stopped by police on Seawall Boulevard.
In the city’s letter to Paxton, assistant city attorney Mehran Jadidi wrote that releasing the video of the arrest to the public would “interfere with prosecution” because it could undermine the impartiality of potential jurors.
“An Attorney General opinion holding that the city of Galveston may withhold the requested materials is the only way to ensure that justice is done,” Jadidi wrote.
The city asked for an opinion from Paxton’s office about whether it had to release the video, citing state law that allows public information to be withheld from the public if its release would interfere with investigation or prosecution of a crime.
The city has released body camera video before, even as criminal cases were still being adjudicated.
In October 2019, the city released video from the controversial arrest of Donald Neely, the Black man arrested in downtown Galveston who was led through the streets handcuffed by two police officers on horseback. At the time of that release, the trespassing charge against Neely still was pending in a district court. The trespassing charge was later dismissed.
More recently, the police department released video of a woman arrested for trespassing inside a bank on 61st Street after she refused to wear a face mask despite bank rules. In that case, the department released the video to multiple news organizations before the woman, Terry Wright, was formally arrested and charged.
The criminal trespass charge against Wright still was pending as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.