HITCHCOCK

A security guard at a game room on North Railroad Avenue was shot multiple times when two people robbed the establishment Saturday night, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men took cash from the store and fled in a car, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Patrons were in the game room, but no one else was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The guard’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for the two people.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription