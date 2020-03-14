LEAGUE CITY
A man accused of ambushing police from a roadside ditch remains in intensive care after being wounded in a gunfight with officers Friday night, sheriff’s office officials confirmed Saturday.
Peter Smith, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, deputies said. His bond is set at $500,000.
League City police officers had responded to a call in the 2300 block of Hewitt Street where Smith allegedly began shooting at them, striking one police car, deputies said. Smith had been wearing body armor and was taking cover in a ditch while he shot at officers, police allege.
Details about what led up to the shootout and Smith’s arrest remained unclear Saturday, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions, that we may not have answers to until we can interview him,” Trochesset said.
Investigators were initially told that officers were responding to reports of a man destroying mailboxes, but are still checking into details, Trochesset said.
Smith sustained several gunshot wounds during the exchange with officers, Trochesset said. It’s not yet clear exactly how many bullets struck Smith.
He remained in intensive care at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center Saturday morning, officials said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, Trochesset said. Such outside investigations are typical in officer-involved shootings.
