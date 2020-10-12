GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department is warning citizens to be on the lookout for a man suspected in a string of attempted kidnappings of women.
A press conference about the attempted kidnappings on the island is scheduled 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Joe Max Taylor Law Enforcement Building, 601 54th St., Galveston, police said.
Police on Monday released a composite sketch of man and a photograph of a vehicle sought in connection to three attempted kidnappings of women in downtown and on the island's West End.
The man is described as a Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, and between ages 25 and 40 with a thin, muscular build, police said.
Victims said the man who approached them was wearing dark pants, a short sleeve T-shirt and tennis shoes, had no distinct facial hair and spoke Spanish and English, police said.
A vehicle involved is believed to be a burgundy or maroon 2008 to 2010 four-door Honda Accord with a child's car seat in the back on the driver's side.
At 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 20, a 60-year-old woman was approached by a man near the intersection of 20th Street and The Strand downtown, police said. The man got out of his vehicle and approached the woman, who ran into her apartment, police said.
The man circled the block for several minutes searching for the woman, who was able to take a photo of the car, police said.
At 9:40 p.m. on the same night, a 45-year-old woman was approached by the same man and vehicle at the intersection of 22nd and Market streets, police said. The man asked for directions and then got out of his vehicle, grabbed the woman and attempted to push her into the back seat, police said.
The woman escaped and ran, but the man caught her and tackled her to the ground, police said. The woman screamed repeatedly and fought and several people were alerted to the attack, causing the suspect to retreat to his car, police said.
On Sept. 25, a similarly described man and vehicle approached two women walking with a man — all in their 20s — leaving an establishment near 82nd Street and Stewart Road, police said.
The man confronted the two women and made the statement to the man that he “just wanted the girls” when he was told to leave the women alone, police said. A short confrontation occurred, and the man fled in his vehicle, police said.
Those with additional information about this case are encouraged to contact Galveston Police detective Michelle Sollenberger at 409-765-3770 or at msollenberger@galvestontx.gov.
