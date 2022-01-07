HITCHCOCK

A La Marque woman was shot and killed Thursday evening while driving on a city street, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Bria Lockett, 27, of La Marque, was shot while driving west on Wayne Johnson Avenue about 8:30 p.m., Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

A 3-year-old child who was in the vehicle with Lockett at the time was uninjured, Trochesset said.

No arrests have been made and the shooting still is under investigation.

Lockett was driving near an apartment complex north of state Highway 6 when the shooting occurred, Trochesset said. Her vehicle was struck multiple times, he said.

The shooting occurred inside Hitchcock city limits. The Hitchcock Police Department asked for the sheriff's office help in investigating the shooting, Trochesset said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

 

