GALVESTON
A popular beach park was closed for about an hour on Tuesday as a SWAT team dealt with an armed man who was in distress and was possibly a threat to other people, police said.
A standoff started at about 1:45 p.m. at Stewart Beach in Galveston. Police received a report about a man in distress in the beach parking lot, Galveston Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The man was armed, Hancock said. He would not confirm whether the man made threats to hurt police or other people.
More than a dozen police officers responded to the beach, and some leveled their weapons at the black truck the man was in.
At about 2:45 p.m., the man surrendered peacefully, Hancock said. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and was not charged with any crimes, Hancock said.
