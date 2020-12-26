BACLIFF
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on state Highway 146.
The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 146 and Miles Road, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
One vehicle rear-ended another, sending both into a ditch near the road, Trochesset said. The driver of the trailing vehicle was flown to a Houston hospital and declared dead, Trochesset said.
Trochesset could provide no identifying information about the person who died, or the condition of the person in the second vehicle.
The crash was still under investigation Saturday.
