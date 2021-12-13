LEAGUE CITY

Police on Monday were conducting an investigation after a resident found skeletal human remains in the 5700 block of McFarland Road. 

The resident found the remains in a partially wooded field south of the Westover Park Subdivision about 5:20 p.m., League City Police Department spokesman John Griffith said. 

The field had recently been cleared for home construction, Griffith said.

Officers and investigators are searching the area, he said. Police had not identified the remains, he said. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

