TEXAS CITY
The man killed in a shooting Tuesday evening was a 49-year-old resident of the city, the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.
Joel Peralez was shot and killed outside an apartment in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Peralez was found on the ground and bleeding after officers arrived at the apartment complex in response to reports of gunshots, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.
It was still unclear what led to the shooting. Peralez, who investigators believe lived in the apartment complex, was found near a door that had bullet holes in it, police said.
No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Thursday morning. Police have asked people with information about the shooting to call investigators at 409-643-5720 or Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.
