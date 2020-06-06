DICKINSON
A man was in critical medical condition after a vehicle hit him Saturday night at the intersection of 30th Street East and California Avenue, police said.
Dickinson police were called to the intersection about 9 p.m. on reports of an automobile and pedestrian accident, Dickinson Police Department spokesman Lupe Vasquez said.
A work truck was driving south on California Avenue when it struck the man, 58, walking north on the same street, Vasquez said.
The man was transported to the hospital and was in surgery at 10:30 p.m., Vasquez said.
The driver is being detained for a driving while intoxicated investigation and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office was on site at the crash, Vasquez said.
Vasquez wasn't sure of the driver's age or gender at 10:30 p.m.
