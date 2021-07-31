LEAGUE CITY
Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man in custody Saturday at the League City Police Department jail, 555 W. Walker St.
Authorities identified the dead man as Corey Paul Denton Davis, 36, of Galveston. Davis was sought on League City traffic warrants and had surrendered himself in to custody Tuesday, police said.
“At the request of the League City Police Department, the Texas Rangers are investigating this matter,” Lt. Craig Cummings with the Southeast Texas Region Texas of the Department of Public Safety said in a statement Saturday.
The Texas Rangers is a division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Results of the investigation will be submitted to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, according to the statement.
League City Police detention officers found Davis unresponsive and without a pulse about 7 a.m. Saturday, the department said.
Detention and patrol officers rendered first aid and David was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m., police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.