LA MARQUE
Police are asking the public for information about a shooting that led to the death of a man late Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday.
Investigators at about 11:41 p.m. responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Sarlee Drive and found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said.
Officers saw several shots had been fired into the residence, police said. The man was apparently shot while sitting inside the residence.
The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators don’t have suspects or more information about what might have led to the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information should call 409-938-9237 or 409-938-8477, police said.
