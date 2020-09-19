GALVESTON
A man died after he was struck by a car while bicycling on FM 3005, Galveston police said.
Witnesses told police the man, about 30 years old, was cycling at about 8:15 a.m. east in the 18000 block of FM 3005 near Jamaica Beach, when a vehicle also traveling east struck the bicycle from behind, spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said.
Witnesses told police the bicyclist was cycling in the south shoulder of the road, Hancock said.
The cyclist was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital and later died, Hancock said.
The man who had been driving the vehicle that struck the bicycle stayed on the scene, Hancock said, and police were investigating the incident Saturday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.