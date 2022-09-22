Bicyclist dies in Wednesday night crash with car in Galveston By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 22, 2022 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON A bicyclist was killed Wednesday night in a crash with a vehicle, police said. The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of a neighborhood street and Avenue R, police said. This is the eighth traffic fatality on neighborhood streets in midtown Galveston in less than two months. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crash Bicyclist Street Highway Transports Police Galveston Neighborhood Traffic Locations Galveston Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Karen Sawyer Sep 22, 2022 11:26am Any details to this? Drunk Driver? Hit and Run?..... Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSecond student dies in deadly Galveston DWI crashTexas City man charged with possession of 103 grams of cocaine, police sayTexas City ISD knocks on doors to find missing studentsGalveston golf cart owners petition against new rulesLeague City developer, wife demand answers after being jailed over fender benderCell phone data leads to arrest in 2020 La Marque homicideTeens in crash remain in critical condition, accused driver is stableCalifornia sailor charged in connection to Texas City homicideGalvestonian transforms body with plans to die a reptileTwo charged in May double homicide in La Marque CollectionsPuppy lounge popular at travel summitLeague City goes green at Eco Fest and Arbor Day CelebrationMemorial paddle-out honors teen killed in Sept. 2 crashLeague City firefighters remember 9/11 victimsGalveston firefighters, shelter animals team up for annual calendarCompetition heats up at annual firefighter gamesThousands of bike enthusiasts gather for 2022 Island Ride Out and Bike Expo CommentedGuest commentary: Investigating Trump's document trove threatens US existence (123) Galveston County's efforts along the border worth it, officials say (98) Trump should have digitized trove of classified documents (92) Global energy cuts might force vegans to eat meat (77) Ferry landing security checks are stupid (76) Trump and his GOP supporters threaten the nation (64) Why are our competitors exempt from Paris Agreement? (57) Raid on Trump’s house was a sign of hope for me (50) Driver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police say (50) Yes, vote wisely, which would be against Trump (48)
(1) comment
Any details to this? Drunk Driver? Hit and Run?.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.