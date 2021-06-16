GALVESTON
Dozens of bricks of cocaine and marijuana have washed up on local beaches in the past month, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Police don’t know where the drugs came from or to whom they belong, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said on Tuesday. The packages are stamped with markings attributed to different drug cartels, Trochesset said.
At least 29 packages of drugs have been found in the county in the past month, Trochesset said.
The drugs have been found near High Island on Bolivar Peninsula and on Stewart Beach in Galveston, among other places, Trochesset said.
The most recent packages were found on June 9, Trochesset said.
The discoveries aren’t unique to Galveston County. In late May, the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office announced it had found about 100 pounds of cocaine on a beach there.
Trochesset said the Galveston County discoveries had been referred to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and local discoveries were being investigated to determine whether they potentially were connected to drugs found farther south.
Anyone who finds a brick of drugs on the beach shouldn’t touch it and should call the local police department immediately, Trochesset said.
