TEXAS CITY
The man found dead Monday morning in the driveway of Levi Fry Intermediate School was identified Tuesday as Ines Matias Cadena-Barragan, 40, of Texas City, police said.
Police were investigating Cadena-Barragan’s death as a homicide and had identified a person of interest, according to a statement from Texas City Police Department.
A delivery driver had called police just before 7 a.m. Monday about a man lying on the ground bleeding and unresponsive in about the 300 block of 25th Ave N., police said at the time.
Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed in the case. Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477 or online at p3tips.com.
