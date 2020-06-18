A 53-year-old Alvin woman was transported to the hospital by air ambulance after the Jeep she was driving collided with a Chrysler sedan at the intersection of state Highway 146 and Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.
The Jeep was traveling south on the state Highway 146 frontage road when it collided with the sedan, which was traveling east on Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, police said.
The woman driving the Jeep was ejected from her vehicle and was transported by helicopter in critical condition, Texas City Police Department spokesman Allen Bjerke said. The driver of the sedan, a 42-year-old woman from La Marque, and a passenger in the same vehicle were taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch with non-serious injuries, Bjerke said.
