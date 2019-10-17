TEXAS CITY
The man arrested following a high-speed car chase in Texas City on Wednesday was charged with two felonies, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Eric Jack Vanderheyden, 48, of Texas City, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, according the police department.
Vanderheyden was arrested on Wednesday following a chase down FM 1765 and through neighborhood streets in Texas City, police said.
Police attempted to stop the SUV Vanderheyden was driving after a woman called 911 and reported that she saw a man driving her stolen vehicle, police said.
Vanderheyden surrendered to police after driving the SUV through a field and stranding it in a ditch, police said.
Vanderheyden was held on $80,000 bond, and he was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday evening, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.