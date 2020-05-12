Nearly 48 hours after a man went missing in Galveston Bay, searchers said they had not located him despite constant search efforts.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the search for Danny Wren, 63, was still active, according to Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston public affairs office.
The Coast Guard was notified at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday that a boater was missing near Middle Deer Island in Galveston Bay, near the causeway.
Wren reportedly lost control of his 16-foot skiff while attempting to retrieve his brother who was wade fishing. The brother reported last seeing Wren clinging to the side of the boat.
Wren went missing around 7 p.m., but his brother was not able to report the situation for hours because his phone was in the boat, according to the Coast Guard.
An urgent search was formed, including an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station Galveston 15-foot response boat crew. The Galveston police and fire departments and Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search and Recovery also were involved in the search, according to the Coast Guard.
Wren reportedly was last seen wearing a red shirt. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Anyone with information about Wren is asked to contact Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
