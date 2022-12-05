HITCHCOCK
A disabled 45-year-old man whose mother and stepfather were criminally charged over his physical condition died Monday while hospitalized, authorities said.
Edwin Colleson came to the attention of law enforcement Nov. 30 when Hitchcock police officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man at the Highland Bayou RV Park, 9202 state Highway 6. Medics already were rendering aid when officers arrived, police said.
Colleson weighed only 70 pounds, suffered from severe muscular atrophy and was covered in bed sores and filth, officers said. He also was missing parts of his bottom lip and several teeth when he was found, officers said.
He was pronounced dead by doctors at HCA Houston-Mainland hospital Monday, authorities said.
Timothy Ellis, 51, identified by police as the Colleson’s stepfather, and Billie Barnes, 66, identified as his mother, both of Hitchcock, are charged with injury to a disabled person, a first-degree felony, and held on $250,000 in bonds, Hitchcock police said.
“The victim’s mother was notified of her son’s passing while in custody at the Galveston County Jail,” Hitchcock police Capt. Jeff Evans said.
Barnes and Ellis are accused of abusing and neglecting Colleson, who police said was mentally and physically incapacitated, in ways including keeping him tied to a bed, Hitchcock police said Friday.
Ellis also is accused of attempting to heal Colleson’s medical and cognitive ailments holistically, despite having no training, officers said. Barnes is accused of allowing injury by omission by allowing the treatment of her son to occur, police said.
Police allege Colleson had been tethered to his bed for two weeks and had fresh wounds and scars from the restraints.
Police allege Ellis had bound Colleson’s wrists together and around his neck to prevent him from acting out, officers said.
Ellis also is accused of cutting Colleson’s ear open to correct a “cauliflower ear” and suturing it with a fishing line, police said.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy, Evans said.
