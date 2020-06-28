LA MARQUE
The La Marque Police Department was searching Sunday for four men involved in a home invasion and aggravated robbery, which turned into a shootout Saturday evening on Elaine Street.
The four men are accused of breaking into a house, assaulting the homeowner and two other people in the house, and stealing an undisclosed amount of money, La Marque Police Lieutenant Chad Waggoner said.
At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of multiple gunshots. The gunfire was exchanged between the homeowner and the robbers after the four men had left the house, Waggoner said.
"Inside the home they were assaulted and, I believe, struck with the weapons, but there were no shots fired inside the home," Waggoner said.
The robbers crashed one of their two vehicles near the scene, abandoned the wrecked vehicle, and all made their escape in the second vehicle, Waggoner said.
Police found blood inside the crashed vehicle, but had not found anyone who had suffered a gunshot wound as of Sunday afternoon, Waggoner said.
"There were shots fired at the vehicle," Waggoner said. "We do know bullets struck the vehicle, there was blood in the vehicle, but we haven't been able to find anybody that's had any injuries, so far."
There was no indication that the homeowner knew the suspects, Waggoner said.
