GALVESTON
Landry's Inc. announced Thursday that people who ordered food or drinks at some of its restaurants, including in Galveston and Kemah, might have be affected by an attempted data breach.
Houston-based Landry's recently detected someone trying to make unauthorized access to its network of payment processing systems, the company said in a news release.
While investigating that breach, a cybersecurity firm found credit card data of some Landry's customers might have been exposed to malware, the company said.
The exposure came when Landry's waitstaff swiped cards on devices that were not meant to process payments and did not have the same encryption protections as payment devices, the company said.
The malware was programed to search for credit card information, including names and expiration dates.
The breach occurred between Jan. 18 and Oct. 17, according to the company. The list of restaurants where people might have been exposed to the data breach included most of the Landry's-owned brands in Galveston and Kemah, including The Brick House Tavern + Tap, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Fish Tales, Fisherman's Wharf, Joe's Crab Shack, the Kemah Boardwalk, the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, the Rainforest Cafe and the Saltgrass Steak House, among other locations.
The company advised people to monitor their credit card statements and report any unauthorized transactions to their banks.
People with questions about the data breach can call 833-991-1538 for more information, the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.