GALVESTON
The mood was festive Saturday, but the event was serious business for Galveston Police leaders trying to fill the ranks of a department short by more than two dozen officers.
The event at Galveston Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, was the latest in a recent hiring effort, spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.
Officials have said the police department is about 30 short of being fully staffed, a fact that has become a campaign issue in upcoming May elections for mayor and city council representatives.
The city budgeted for about 211 employees, including sworn officers and civilian support workers, in the department in fiscal year 2022, according to records.
The police department’s hiring challenges aren’t unique, Gaspard said. It’s a nationwide problem.
“Everybody is down right now,” Gaspard said. “Galveston Police Department is no different.”
The block-party-type event was meant to take recruiting outside the box, he said.
Employees from a variety of the department’s divisions rolled out equipment and gear in hopes of attracting new recruits.
Officers brought out the horses of the department's mounted unit, dogs of the canine unit, motorcycles, the mobile detention unit and a drone.
They grilled hamburgers, demonstrated skills and techniques and set up a bouncy house in one corner of the parking lot.
The department also has taken up a new strategy of trying to recruit people from outside the law enforcement field, rather than sticking to hiring police from other area departments, Gaspard said.
“It’s people from all walks of life,” Gaspard said. “It’s people who really want to make a change in the community.”
Mason Dodson went to Saturday’s event because he’s thinking about making the move from nonprofit work to law enforcement, he said.
“I’ve been wanting to do it on and off,” Dodson said. “Now, I’m just at the point where I’m going to do it.”
Dodson already has a motorcycle license and likes the idea of getting to be part of the motorcycle division, he said.
Stacey Harner had just moved to Galveston the previous day when she attended Saturday’s event, she said.
Harner once worked in volunteer fire departments and as a seasonal firefighter in California, so she's familiar with working for state- and federal-level public safety organizations, she said.
She’s interested in becoming a 911 dispatch operator, she said.
It’s not just officers the department needs, Gaspard said. It needs dispatch and administrative workers who can support the department, he said.
Gaspard wasn't sure why the department had so many vacancies, he said.
Police in general have faced a lot of scrutiny and criticism and the job is hard, which could be discouraging some from applying, he said.
(1) comment
Gee, I wonder what caused this problem? It's a mystery.
