LEAGUE CITY
Police are searching for a man they say posed as a representative of a modeling agency and sexually assaulted a girl at her home in what investigators say is for them a first-of-its kind crime involving social media applications popular with teens.
The aggravated sexual assault occurred in the 100 block of Rocky Cove Lane on Dec. 8, police said.
Officials with the League City Police Department went to the public for help early Tuesday after having trouble getting a response from a foreign company to a search warrant for cell phone information , said John Griffith, spokesman for the department.
“It was an active investigation and we were able to retrieve information about the cell phone and application used,” Griffith said. “We were trying to get information that would take us straight to the suspect, and we completed a search warrant and submitted it to the company that has the app, but it turns out they are based in China.”
Chinese authorities wouldn’t respond to a Texas search warrant and officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were helping League City detectives, but no one had received a response, hence Tuesday’s announcement, Griffith said.
A man contacted a 13-year-old girl using a cellphone application called LIKEE under the pretense of recruiting the girl as a model, police said.
The LIKEE application functions similarly to TikTok, both of which are social media platforms geared toward young people, Griffith said. On both applications, users can make videos and add pictures of bunny ears and other animations as well as music to their posts.
The application also allows users to comment on the videos, like Facebook, which is how the man in question contacted the child, Griffith said.
The girl gave the person using the application a League City address at about 11:37 a.m. believing the person was a representative from a modeling company who would come to the house to perform a personal evaluation, police said.
At about 11:52 a.m., a man then arrived at the girl’s home and sexually assaulted her, police said.
That’s less than 15 minutes between the time the girl gave her address and when the man arrived at the home, Griffith said.
“When you’re on an application like that, you might expect someone to be in California or Europe and communicating with you,” Griffith said. “But to be able to get in touch and be 15 minutes away is just incredible.”
Investigators don’t believe the girl had any exchanges with the man prior to the first exchange on the cell phone application, Griffith said.
The girl’s parents weren’t home at the time of the assault, Griffith said.
The girl’s family did request a pseudonym, so police are limited in details they can release, but the girl is younger than 13, Griffith said.
The investigation is the first of its kind for League City, Griffith said.
Police have received reports before of young adults or teenagers sometimes having problems on dating applications when they went to meet someone, but investigators haven’t seen a another case in which a child predator used a cell phone application to find a victim at home, Griffith said.
The man was driving a dark passenger car, possibly a black 2014 or 2015 Hyundai Accent hatchback, police said. The male then entered the home and assaulted the child, police said.
Investigators have not yet identified the person of interest in the case, Griffith said.
Surveillance video from the area provided photos of the man and his vehicle. League City Police Department is seeking help in identifying the man. Anyone with information should contact detective Recie Tisdale at 281-338-4189 or by email Recie.Tisdale@LCPD.com.
