Galveston store raided

Luna Home & Gifts, 525 22nd St. in Galveston, was raided by police Wednesday.

GALVESTON

More than a week after a law enforcement task force raided a popular downtown store and carted away nearly 1,000 items, including jewelry and purses under brand names such as Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton worth about $88,500, the shop's owners and an employee were charged with trademark counterfeiting, police said Monday.

