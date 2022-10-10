More than a week after a law enforcement task force raided a popular downtown store and carted away nearly 1,000 items, including jewelry and purses under brand names such as Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton worth about $88,500, the shop's owners and an employee were charged with trademark counterfeiting, police said Monday.
A task force of officers from Houston and Galveston and prosecutors executed a search warrant Sept. 28 at Luna Home & Gifts in the historic Telephone Co. Building, 525 22nd St. in the city’s downtown, according to police.
Galveston Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau secured warrants of arrest for Roberto Luna, Jeffery Gale and Roy Burchett, department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said.
Shop owners Luna and Gale, and Burchett, a manager, all are charged with trademark counterfeiting with bonds set at $5,000, Papillion said.
None of the three had been arrested, however, Papillion said.
Under the Texas penal code, Trademark Counterfeiting occurs when a person intentionally manufactures, displays, advertises, distributes, offers for sale, sells, or possesses with intent to sell or distribute a counterfeit mark or an item or service that bears or is identified by a counterfeit mark; or if the person knows or should have known items bear or are identified by a counterfeit mark, Galveston police said in a statement.
“There were all types of high-end brands that we had found during the investigation,” Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said in an earlier statement.
Had the counterfeit merchandise been genuine, it would have been valued at $3 million, police asserted shortly after the raid.
In 2020, the Department of Homeland Security captured 26,000 shipments of counterfeit goods valued at $1.3 billion at U.S. borders, the International Anti Counterfeiting Coalition reported.
“Bringing counterfeits into the United States may result in civil or criminal penalties and purchasing counterfeit goods often supports criminal activities, such as forced labor or human trafficking,” according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “Fake goods can lead to real dangers.”
There are more things to worry about than buying a fake — the negative effect it produces in the economy, the agency said.
“Each time you buy a counterfeit good, a legitimate company loses revenue,” the agency said. “This translates to lost profits and the loss of U.S. jobs over time. Moreover, you work hard for your money and by buying from reputable sources, you help to guarantee that you are getting what you paid for.”
In 2021, more than $3.3 billion worth of counterfeits were seized in the world, the agency said.
The International Anti Counterfeiting Coalition advises people to look for the 3 P’s to avoid purchasing fakes:
Price: If the price looks too good to be true, it probably is.
Packaging: If the product is being sold without its packaging, or the packaging appears to be of low quality or includes printing errors (for example, blurry pictures, typos, spelling or grammatical errors) it's probably counterfeit.
Place: Consider where the product is being sold:
In-store: Ask yourself if you would typically expect to find the product sold in this type of environment. Deal only with legitimate, established merchants.
Online: Counterfeiters often steal pictures and formatting from real websites to make their websites look legitimate, so don’t be fooled by a professional-looking website.
