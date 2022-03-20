GALVESTON
A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the Friday hit-and-run crash that killed a Galveston doctor, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Logan Llewellyn, 21, of Conroe, was being held in the Guadalupe County Jail on Sunday morning, according to police. He's expected to be extradited to Galveston County and charged with accident involving injury or death, police said.
The charges are in connection to the Friday crash that killed island physician Nancy Hughes, police said. Hughes, 67, was riding a bicycle on the far east end of Seawall Boulevard on Friday morning when she was struck by vehicle, police said. The crash critically injured Hughes, and the driver of the vehicle that hit her didn't stop, police said.
Police about 2 a.m. Sunday conducted a search in Seguin, and seized a vehicle believed to be connected to the crash, according to a press release.
Police didn't immediately reveal how they connected Llewellyn to the crash. Investigators previously said they were collecting security video images from nearby businesses, had found some vehicle debris near the site of the crash and had asked for the public's help in identifying possible suspects.
In a text message, Galveston Police Department Chief Doug Balli said investigators had worked tirelessly on the case since Friday morning.
"I could not be any more impressed by their relentless efforts," Balli said. "I’m very proud of the way our team handled all aspects of this tragic case."
A charge of accident involving personal injury or death is a second degree felony. The charge is applied in cases where a person is accused of failing to stop and render aid following an accident, according to the Texas Transportation Code. In Texas, second-degree felonies carry a possible sentence of between two years and 20 years in prison and fine of up to $10,000.
Hughes was a well-known and highly regarded doctor whose primary care practice treated thousands of local people since it opened in 2009. Before opening her own practice, she worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch and continued to have admission privileges there.
Beginning this week, the medical branch will send a physician to Hughes' practice to provide care for her patients, medical branch president Ben Raimer said on Sunday. Raimer offered the medical branch's help to Hughes' family on Friday, he said.
"We will make a doctor available to be sure that everybody is able to see a physician if they need to," Raimer said. "Nancy Hughes has been a very valued member of our medical staff since she first opened her practice in the 1990s. We wanted to be sure to offer her patients that continuity of care."
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
(4) comments
This is excellent news.
Great job by the police on this truly important case. Wish all cases were viewed with such importance by law enforcement.
So true.
I am so grateful to the police for this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.