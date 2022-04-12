LA MARQUE
Relatives of a Galveston woman shot to death Sunday on a highway in La Marque said they were shocked and in disbelief over the violent end of a life devoted to children.
Patrina Compton, 42, was a longtime nurse and loving person, her family said.
No arrests had been made in connection to Compton’s death. Police said they believe she was targeted, but haven’t said why.
Relatives said they couldn’t think of a reason why someone would want to hurt Compton and think perhaps her car was wrongly targeted.
“She worked and took care of her family,” said Stacy Compton, Patrina’s older sister. “She was just very loving and caring.”
Stacy Compton last saw her sister about 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening, she said. They were cooking together for a family gathering the next day. Patrina left Stacy’s house to take food to their mother’s home and then head back to Galveston.
She never made it there. Police early Sunday morning found Compton wounded in a car on the side of Interstate 45. The car had been struck by multiple bullets, officials said.
Compton lived a quiet life, her family said. It’s hard to imagine anyone wanted to hurt her, they said.
“I’m still stunned,” Stacy Compton said. “It seems like she was followed, and they picked her out and followed her until they got her to a place no one else was.”
Compton had worked as a nurse at the University of Texas Medical Branch since 2001. She worked in the neonatal unit, helping care for premature babies.
She loved her job, Stacy Compton said.
“If you stay in one place for 19 years, you’ve got to love your job,” she said.
Compton graduated from La Marque High School in 1998 and later from the University of Texas Medical Branch. During her school days, she was an honors student and received some of the top marks among her classmates, her sister said.
Compton also loved celebrating and being with her large extended family, cousin Ebony Compton said. Her father was one of 12 siblings and most of the family still lives nearby, she said.
The family typically holds a large gathering in October, around the time many of them have birthdays. Patrina Compton was in charge of buying the sweets for the party, said Ebony Compton said.
Ebony Compton said her cousin was humble and passionate about her career. She was soft-spoken, had an affectionate smile and “wouldn’t hurt a fly,” she said.
Ebony Compton urged people who know something about Compton’s death to reach out to investigators.
“If you saw something, say something,” Ebony Compton said. “There’s a family out here looking for answers. We want justice. Just imagine if it was their loved one.’
Compton was survived by her mother, two siblings, her son and a large extended family.
