Emergency responders brought in reinforcements to help with large crowds and numerous calls for service during “Jeep Weekend” on Bolivar Peninsula.
Between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday, Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 2 took care of 69 people and called air ambulance for nine, said Doug Saunders, district manager.
One person was a Galveston County Sheriff's Deputy who was struck by a vehicle while dealing with a car wreck, Saunders said. The other eight people were flown because of trauma injuries or a serious medical conditions, he said.
The annual Jeep weekend event, which isn’t sponsored by any group, was originally meant for enthusiasts to show off their cars. In recent years, it has taken on the atmosphere of a beach party during which people drive a variety of cars and electric vehicles on the beach, Saunders said.
The event has evolved into one that many Jeep-focused car clubs don’t want to be associated with, he said.
Saunders estimated there were 30,000 people on peninsula beaches Saturday.
Emergency responders always prepare with extra staff for the weekend, but needed even more help this year, Saunders said.
The emergency services district called in aid from Chambers County Emergency Medical Services, Montgomery County Hospital District, Cy-Fair Fire Department, Winnie-Stowell Emergency Medical Services, Harris County Emergency Services District No. 5 and Acadian Ambulance Service, among others, Saunders said.
At least 100 arrests were made Saturday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
