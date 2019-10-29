TEXAS CITY
One person was injured and two people were detained in a shooting at a Texas City apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, the Texas City Police Department said.
The shooting happened at 3:49 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of N. Westward Street.
Two men, who police did not immediately identify, got into an argument that ended with them shooting at each other, police said.
Police were called and two men were detained at the scene, police said. One of the men was struck by a bullet and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. He was released from the hospital within two hours of being shot, police said.
No other people were reported injured in the shooting.
— John Wayne Ferguson
