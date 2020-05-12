GALVESTON
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's office still was working Tuesday to identify and determine what killed a young, black man found dead on the sand near Kahala Drive.
The man's body was found about 12:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Galveston Police Department.
"There were no hits on his fingerprints and it appears that he was in good physical shape," Galveston County Assistant Medical Examiner John "D.J." Florence said. "There's still no official cause of death as we're awaiting toxicology results."
The man is believed to be between 18 and 35 years old; 5 feet, 7 inches tall; and 150 pounds, Florence said, adding that the man was wearing a pair of black shorts with Calvin Klein gray boxer briefs and had a pair of white Under Armour slip-on shoes that were fitted on his hands; a chipped left upper tooth; and medium-length dreadlocks.
"There hasn't been any reports locally of any missing persons that fit his description, so we're asking the public to help with possibly identifying him," Florence said.
The Kahala Beach subdivision is in Galveston's West End on the beach side of FM 3005.
Anyone with information about the man can call the medical examiner's office at 409-935-9274.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.