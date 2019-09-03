LEAGUE CITY
Four men forced their way into a League City home and held the people who lived there at gunpoint during a pre-dawn robbery Tuesday, police said.
The robbery happened in the 4900 block of Hollow Lane, a dead-end street in the Magnolia Creek subdivision on the west side of League City.
Police were dispatched to the residence just after 5 a.m., League City Police Department spokesman Matt Maggiolino said.
Before that, four armed men had forced their way into the home and held the residents at gunpoint, Maggiolino said. The men took multiple items from the home, including the residents' cell phones, he said.
Police later tracked the cell phones to south Houston, where they had been discarded, he said.
Investigators do not believe the robbery was random, but that the home was specifically targeted, Maggiolino said. No one was injured in the robbery, he said.
The police department did not immediately release other information about the robbery, including how many people were in the home during the robbery, what kind of items were taken and why investigators suspect the home was targeted.
The police department was not comfortable with releasing more information about the robbery while it was still under investigation, Maggiolino said. The department might release more information on Wednesday when investigators plan to release pictures or videos of the home invasion, he said.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.