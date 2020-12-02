LEAGUE CITY
A Houston man was charged with reckless driving after a car crashed into a church Wednesday morning.
Victor Wooten, 28, was arrested for reckless driving after a car drove into the wall of St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 E. Walker St., at about 7:37 a.m., League City Police Department spokeswoman Nora Garcia said.
The vehicle was traveling north on Texas Avenue through a school zone at a fast speed and passed another car traveling north and preparing to turn left into the church parking lot, Garcia said.
The first car hit the driver's door of the vehicle trying to turn, and veered left through a ditch and across the church parking lot before it crashed into a wall on the church's east side, Garcia said.
The crash caused significant damage to the building's brick wall, but no one was injured in the crash, Garcia said.
Wooten is being held at the Galveston County Jail on a $1,500 bond, according to records.
