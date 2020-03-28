GALVESTON
Police transported one person to the hospital from 29th Street and Seawall Boulevard because of a self-inflicted knife wound, a police spokesman said.
The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. and the person's injuries were not fatal, police said.
No further details were available as of Saturday evening.
