LEAGUE CITY
Police on Thursday were searching for a man in connection to a stabbing Wednesday night at Jack in the Box, officials said.
Officers were called about 8:10 p.m. to an aggravated assault at the restaurant in the 1500 block of state Highway 96, officials said.
A man, believed to be in his 60s, is accused of stabbing an employee at the restaurant before other employees stepped in to defend their coworker, police said.
The man then fled on a bicycle, police said.
The injured employee was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.
Officers searched the area with a K9 unit, but didn't find the man, police said. But they found several pieces of evidence, police said.
Investigators believe the man discarded the items, police said.
Anyone with information should call 281-332-2566, police said.
