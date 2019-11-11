TEXAS CITY

Police on Monday afternoon were investigating a shooting near Carver Park that left at least one car with bullet holes, officials said.

Officers just before 3:30 p.m. received a call about a possible disturbance and found a car with bullet holes and shell casings around it near the intersection of Anderson and North Fulton streets, Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.

Bjerke wasn’t immediately sure whether there were any victims in the shooting.

Investigators were still working the scene, Bjerke said.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

