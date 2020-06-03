TEXAS CITY
A man was killed Tuesday evening in a shooting at a Texas City apartment complex, police said.
The victim, a 49-year-old man, was not immediately identified. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning, police said.
Police were called to a small, single-story apartment complex in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue at 10:45 p.m., according to the Texas City Police Department.
The man was on the ground outside one of the apartments with two gunshot wounds to his upper torso, police said.
The man was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police didn't immediately say what they suspected led to the shooting. Investigators found a door near the body was open and appeared to have bullet holes shot through it, police said.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at 409-643-5720 or Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to arrests or charges related to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.