Police officers shot and killed a man in Clear Lakes Shores on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The man was shot after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at a SWAT team who was called to a home after reports of a domestic disturbance before sunrise on Wednesday.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the police shooting, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The name of the man who was killed wasn't immediately released.
The disturbance began around 5:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Grove Road, according to the Clear Lake Shores Police Department.
A Clear Lake Shores police officer went to the house because of a domestic disturbance call, police said. When he was at the door, someone inside shot at the officer, police said. The officer wasn't hit by bullets, but injured his shoulder as he dove off a porch to reach safety, police said.
After the shots were fired, the department contacted the Combined Area Response Team, a SWAT team that includes officers from the League City, Alvin and Pearland police departments.
Officers initially attempted negotiating with the man, police said.
However, around 10 a.m., the officers approached the house and were confronted by the man, who exited the house with a shotgun, police said. Officers shot the man at that point, police said.
Police didn't immediately say if the man was shot by one or multiple officers, or what department the officers were from.
The sheriff's office was called to investigate the police actions in the shooting, Trochesset said. Investigators were waiting on search warrants to enter the home on Wednesday afternoon, Trochesset said.
No one else was injured during the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
