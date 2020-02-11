TEXAS CITY
A 29-year-old man died Tuesday at the Texas City Jail, the police department said.
The man, who police did not immediately identify, was found unresponsive in his cell at 1:52 p.m., the police department said in a statement.
He was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland for treatment, police said. He was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.
The police department did not immediately release the cause of the man's death. He appeared to suffer some sort of medical emergency, and there were no signs of suicide or foul play, department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The man was being held on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant out of Harris County, police said. He was arrested and booked into the jail on Monday evening, Bjerke said.
The man's death is under investigation. As of Tuesday evening, the investigation was being conducted by the police department, Bjerke said.
The Texas City Jail is a temporary holding facility managed by the Texas City Police Department. Officers are supposed to check jail cells each hour, Bjerke said.
The man was scheduled to be transferred to the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday, Bjerke said.
The man's death is the second reported at the Texas City Jail in less than a year. In April 2019, a 49-year-old Texas City man died while being held in a detoxification cell in the jail, police said.
Christopher McHenry's April death was ruled an accident caused by a drug overdose, according to a report filed to the Texas Attorney General's Office in October. McHenry's death was investigated by the Texas Rangers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.