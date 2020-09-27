JAMAICA BEACH
A Dallas man is believed to have drowned in the water off Jamaica Beach, officials said.
A search for the 60-year-old man began about 11:30 a.m., Jamaica Beach Fire Department Chief Kyle Baden said. As of 2 p.m., the search was considered a body recovery operation, Baden said.
The man, who has not been named, was visiting Galveston with his 20-year-old son, Baden said. They were out on a sandbar when the older man went under the water and did not resurface.
The man might have been caught by a rip current, Baden said.
A search, including a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, would continue along the coastline through Sunday afternoon in attempt to find the man's body, Baden said.
Sunday was a yellow-flag day on island beaches, meaning swimmers were cautioned to take care in the water, although there were no announced hazards or warnings.
